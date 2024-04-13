YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 4,595 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,595 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of IJK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.48. 231,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,756. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.03. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

