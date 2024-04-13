YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 52,385 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 52,385 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 36.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.59. 9,933,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,310,660. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

