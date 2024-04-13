YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 7,383 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,383 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,964,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,728,000. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $21,570,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,470,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,510. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.82.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 66.13%.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,100.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

