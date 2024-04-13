Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF) Short Interest Update

Zip Co Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIZTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,737,600 shares, an increase of 106.7% from the March 15th total of 3,259,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,069.5 days.

ZIP Price Performance

Shares of ZIP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45. ZIP has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

ZIP Company Profile

Zip Co Limited engages in the provision of digital retail finance and payments solutions to consumers, and small and medium sized merchants (SMEs) in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and the United States. The company offers Buy Now Pay Later services, which offer line of credit and installment products to consumers through online and in-store.

