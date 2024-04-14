10,000 Shares in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,814 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE IRM opened at $76.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $52.05 and a one year high of $82.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total value of $134,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $134,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,393.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,249 shares of company stock valued at $11,480,926 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

