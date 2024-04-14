14,705 Shares in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Acquired by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in RB Global by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,647,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,415,456,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400,942 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in RB Global by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,320,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $645,007,000 after buying an additional 977,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RB Global by 286.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,791,000 after buying an additional 4,804,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in RB Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP raised its stake in RB Global by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,419,000 after buying an additional 2,060,511 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RB Global stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day moving average of $67.48. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.07 and a fifty-two week high of $77.99.

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 4.19%. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 134.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

In other RB Global news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,986.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 11,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $871,269.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 30,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,432.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $84,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,986.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,133,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

