18,828 Shares in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after purchasing an additional 19,374 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 1,428.8% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 2,220.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 1,825,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average is $58.59. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

About SS&C Technologies

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.