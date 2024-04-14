27,366 Shares in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Bought by Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLW. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLW traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,673. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.50. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.26.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

