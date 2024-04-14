29,800 Shares in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,646,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total transaction of $1,840,478.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MMC traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $198.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,344. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.59. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $209.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

