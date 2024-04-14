3,780 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Bought by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5,065.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,179,000 after purchasing an additional 929,926 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,415.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,456,000 after purchasing an additional 729,100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,739,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,068,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,507,000 after buying an additional 436,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $19,830,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.10. 757,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

