3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in 3M by 15.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in 3M by 49.7% during the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $91.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.31. 3M has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $95.67.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

