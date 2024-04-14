441 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,352,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,615,000 after buying an additional 123,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cintas by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Cintas by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,025,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $629.00 to $726.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $673.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cintas from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $661.21.

Cintas Price Performance

Cintas stock traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $668.41. The stock had a trading volume of 324,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $638.38 and its 200 day moving average is $581.60. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $438.59 and a one year high of $704.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.29%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

