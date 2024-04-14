50,400 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 41.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

MRNA stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,416,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,958. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative net margin of 68.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.48 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.49.

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,606,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,071,931 shares in the company, valued at $221,945,248.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,966,476. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

