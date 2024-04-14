5,494 Shares in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYDB. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:HYDB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $45.90. The stock had a trading volume of 233,670 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.50. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $49.60 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.3264 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

