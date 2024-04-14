6,000 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Bought by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $179.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 203.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMT shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

