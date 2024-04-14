7,000 Shares in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW) Acquired by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 259,138 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,232,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in SRH Total Return Fund by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 238,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STEW opened at $14.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.83. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.07 and a 52-week high of $15.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

