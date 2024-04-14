82,672 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,845,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF makes up about 3.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Sebold Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Stock Performance

RSPF stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $64.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

