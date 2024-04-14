Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Accor Stock Performance
ACCYY stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Accor has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
Accor Company Profile
