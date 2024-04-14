Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Accor Stock Performance

ACCYY stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.67. Accor has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

