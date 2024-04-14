Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. 12.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

