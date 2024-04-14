ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE) Short Interest Up 46.7% in March

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,700 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 115,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 76,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

ADSE stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADSE. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

