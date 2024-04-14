Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Short Interest Down 14.8% in March

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,850,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the March 15th total of 38,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. New Street Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $163.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average is $147.02. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.88 billion, a PE ratio of 314.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

