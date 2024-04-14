aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Reaches $398.49 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 14th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000860 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $398.49 million and approximately $15.42 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000939 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000590 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 726,390,239 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.