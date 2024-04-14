Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $87.93

Aew Uk Reit (LON:AEWU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.93 ($1.11) and traded as low as GBX 83.40 ($1.06). Aew Uk Reit shares last traded at GBX 84.70 ($1.07), with a volume of 177,727 shares trading hands.

Aew Uk Reit Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £134.18 million, a PE ratio of -1,058.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 94.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.61.

Aew Uk Reit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Aew Uk Reit’s payout ratio is -10,000.00%.

About Aew Uk Reit

AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than £15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of income streams.

