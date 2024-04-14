Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aflac from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.85.

NYSE:AFL opened at $80.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1-year low of $64.10 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.39. The firm has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aflac news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 5,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.62, for a total value of $423,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,706. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Aflac by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

