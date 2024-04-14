Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,054 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises about 2.0% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned about 0.17% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $106,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,829,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,085,399,000 after buying an additional 39,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $962,356,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,931,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,877,000 after buying an additional 66,906 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $4.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,520,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.15. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 67.56%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

