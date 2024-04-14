Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Research Coverage Started at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.58.

Shares of ABNB opened at $159.37 on Thursday. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $103.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.53.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $11,037,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,937,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 151,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,555,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 82,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total transaction of $11,037,540.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,937,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,860,403.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 615,367 shares of company stock valued at $94,049,172. Insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 43.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,238,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,697,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $619,584,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,417,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,556,000 after buying an additional 2,135,529 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter worth $235,338,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 41.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,363,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

