Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) PT Lowered to $124.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $112.91.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BABA opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $180.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 322.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,029,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,303,636,000 after buying an additional 11,473,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $329,367,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 108,264.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,711,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $326,945,000 after buying an additional 3,708,063 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Alibaba Group by 461.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,215,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $365,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

