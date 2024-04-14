Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $118.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.91.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.40. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $66.63 and a 12-month high of $102.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,582,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,397 shares in the last quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,774.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,023,000. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.