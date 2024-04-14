Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $102.47

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.47 ($1.30) and traded as low as GBX 87.45 ($1.11). Alkemy Capital Investments shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.20), with a volume of 94,044 shares trading hands.

Alkemy Capital Investments Trading Up 11.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 81.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 102.24. The company has a market capitalization of £8.37 million, a P/E ratio of -279.41 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81.

About Alkemy Capital Investments

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc develops projects in the energy transition metals sector in the United Kingdom and Australia. It engages in the construction and operation of the lithium hydroxide processing facility and the lithium ore enrichment facility. The company also focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide monohydrate.

