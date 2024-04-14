Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho cut Allegion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Allegion from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.67.

Get Allegion alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ALLE

Allegion Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE ALLE opened at $127.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200-day moving average of $118.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Allegion has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.99, for a total value of $656,059.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,354.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $716,140.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.