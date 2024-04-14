Alliance Global Partners Begins Coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Jonestrading dropped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.60.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Performance

Alpine Income Property Trust Announces Dividend

PINE stock opened at $15.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.43 million, a P/E ratio of 80.16, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.22%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 578.98%.

Institutional Trading of Alpine Income Property Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 359.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,500,000 after buying an additional 650,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 169,341 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 193,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 149,482 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 123,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 555,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.