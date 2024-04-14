Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $185.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $178.00.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.61.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $157.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.80. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $102.63 and a 52 week high of $160.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total transaction of $3,502,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,012,608.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,539 shares of company stock valued at $35,906,259. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

