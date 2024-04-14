AlphaQ Advisors LLC Acquires 96 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,789,074.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total transaction of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $523.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $523.05 and its 200 day moving average is $483.69. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.45. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $352.34 and a 52-week high of $543.00.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.64.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

