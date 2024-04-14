AlphaQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,529 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 6,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 120.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of BBVA opened at $10.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.33. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 14.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is 49.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

