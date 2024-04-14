AlphaQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,323 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $69.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.54. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cognizant Technology Solutions

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.