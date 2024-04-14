AlphaQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IX. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ORIX by 57.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in ORIX by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ORIX in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORIX Price Performance

IX stock opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. ORIX Co. has a twelve month low of $82.67 and a twelve month high of $113.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

ORIX Profile

(Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

