AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $2.47 Million Stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up approximately 1.7% of AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,949,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,925,354,000 after buying an additional 2,807,000 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 547.2% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 288,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 243,541 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,248.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 211,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 189,535 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth about $3,646,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $27.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.14. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 1 year low of $21.61 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.4227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total transaction of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,656,006.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 849,303 shares of company stock worth $155,107,447.

