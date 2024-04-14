AlphaQ Advisors LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,410 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 34,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 63,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Infosys in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.76.

Read Our Latest Report on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.