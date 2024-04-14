AlphaQ Advisors LLC Invests $389,000 in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 27,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 18,532 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 40,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

AVRE stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $43.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.48.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.