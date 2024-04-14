AlphaQ Advisors LLC Trims Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

AlphaQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,885 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 8.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,518,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,416,000 after purchasing an additional 112,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ASE Technology by 37.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 801,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in ASE Technology by 215.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASE Technology stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

