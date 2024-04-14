Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ALPN. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

ALPN opened at $64.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -100.58 and a beta of 1.14. Alpine Immune Sciences has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $64.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.04.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $30.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,810,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,703,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,587,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,131,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,677,000 after buying an additional 145,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after buying an additional 728,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product pipeline includes Povetacicept, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and Acazicolcept, a dual inhibitor of the CD28 and ICOS T cell costimulatory pathways that is in preclinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus.

Further Reading

