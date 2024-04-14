Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Check Capital Management Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 28,833 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 127,500 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,421,000. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of TSN stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. 1,331,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055,205. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -79.35%.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

About Tyson Foods

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.