Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $235.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $201.43.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.5 %

AMZN opened at $186.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $98.71 and a twelve month high of $189.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,020,764,145.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 982,252,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,140,165,034.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock worth $5,505,874,846 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.