Amazon.com’s (AMZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reissued their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $228.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $211.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $201.43.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $186.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $189.77.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.99, for a total value of $3,433,798.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 514,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,397,128.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,214,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,874,846. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after purchasing an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $17,700,551,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 120,235.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 116,480,298 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,784,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

