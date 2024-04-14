AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in March

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 232.0 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance
AMG Critical Materials stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. AMG Critical Materials has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $56.87.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AMG Critical Materials
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for AMG Critical Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMG Critical Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.