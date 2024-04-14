AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Down 34.1% in March

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 232.0 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

AMG Critical Materials stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. AMG Critical Materials has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $56.87.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. develops, produces, and sells energy storage materials. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies. It offers engineered specialty metal products and vacuum furnaces for specialized alloying applications; and heat treatment services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets.

