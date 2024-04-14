Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Amgen were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $21,573,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,140,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

