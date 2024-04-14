Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,647 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Analog Devices worth $370,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. United Bank lifted its position in Analog Devices by 24.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 34.7% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Analog Devices by 14.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,175,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total transaction of $687,311.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,707 shares of company stock worth $4,825,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,337,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,266. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.14. The firm has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $204.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

