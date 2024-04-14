Analysts Set Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target at $77.14

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.14.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,257,000 after buying an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,434,000 after purchasing an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,540,000 after purchasing an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBRL opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.45. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.90.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 138.67%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

(Get Free Report

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.