Analysts Set PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Price Target at $8.00

Shares of PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PowerFleet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of PowerFleet from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of PowerFleet in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PWFL opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.91 million, a PE ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.71. PowerFleet has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $5.67.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that PowerFleet will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things (IoT) asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

