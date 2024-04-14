Analyzing Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) & Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV)

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Free Report) and Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bellway and Hovnanian Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellway N/A N/A N/A Hovnanian Enterprises 7.45% 58.22% 9.35%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellway and Hovnanian Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellway N/A N/A N/A $1.56 21.75 Hovnanian Enterprises $2.76 billion 0.31 $205.89 million $27.81 5.09

Analyst Ratings

Hovnanian Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Bellway. Hovnanian Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bellway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Bellway and Hovnanian Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellway 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hovnanian Enterprises 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of Bellway shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hovnanian Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hovnanian Enterprises beats Bellway on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas. The company markets and builds homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters. It also provides mortgage loans, title insurance, and homeowner's insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Matawan, New Jersey.

